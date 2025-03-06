The Milwaukee Bucks have been flying somewhat under the radar so far this season, but they are still cruising towards a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't mentioned very often in the two-horse MVP race that includes Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but he is still having a great season that should easily land him on First Team All-NBA if he gets to 65 games played.

During Wednesday night's 137-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Antetokounmpo had another standout performance. He finished the night with 32 points and 15 rebounds on 13-for-20 shooting. During the game, the Greek star eclipsed 20,000 points during his storied career.

After he passed the milestone, the Bucks posted a heartfelt tribute to Antetokounmpo on social media.

Bucks fans on social media were understandably thrilled for their franchise player and they showered him with praise throughout the night.

“Milwaukee and Wisconsin could never pay this man back for what he's given them,” one fan wrote on X.

“THE ONE AND ONLY. Greatest to ever wear a Bucks uniform. Thankful every day we get to watch this man play. Legend of the city, now and forever,” another fan wrote.

“Giannis IS Bucks basketball. Dude single handily made basketball relevant in Milwaukee again. Thank you,” a third fan said.

Despite not getting the same amount of shine as the aforementioned MVP candidates, Antetokounmpo is still putting up insane numbers this season. Coming into Wednesday's game, he was averaging 30.8 points, 12.1 rebounds and six assists per game while leading a Bucks squad that doesn't have a lot of depth.

That lack of a bench presence is likely to hurt Milwaukee in a playoff setting, but having a superstar like Antetokounmpo on the team gives them a chance in any series. He is the type of player that can win you any game, and everybody in the Eastern Conference will be on high alert if they take on the Bucks in a playoff setting.