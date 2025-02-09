Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss next Sunday's 2025 NBA All-Star Game due to a calf injury, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Shams' report says Antetokounmpo is expected to return shortly after the All-Star break, while NBA insider Chris Haynes says the Bucks star is set to miss “2-3 weeks.”

Giannis had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Antetokounmpo hasn't played since last Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, a loss in which he had 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes.

The Bucks star was ruled out the next night against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a knee injury, but it's the calf injury that has kept him out of the last two games. He will miss three more games ahead of the All-Star break (vs. 76ers, vs. Golden State Warriors, at Minnesota Timberwolves). Milwaukee returns to action after the All-Star festivities against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Feb. 20.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will pick Giannis Antetokounmpo's All-Star replacement. Antetokounmpo was Charles Barkley's second pick in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game Draft.

Bucks slumping amid Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury

It has been a roller-coaster season for the Bucks. After a brutal 2-8 start, Milwaukee bounced back and hit a high water mark of eight games over .500 on two occasions in late January. But the team has slipped back to a 27-23 mark after a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

That loss to the Hawks was Kyle Kuzma's first action after his trade from the Washington Wizards. The Bucks sent out franchise stalwart Khris Middleton in what was a somewhat controversial deal. Kuzma's first outing was a rough one, with the veteran forward scoring 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting and posting a minus-15 in the box score. With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, Milwaukee will need more from its new acquisition to help pick up the slack.

Milwaukee is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference thanks to its recent slide. The Bucks are just 1.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers for the No. 4 seed, but this is going to be a tough stretch of games leading up to the All-Star break without The Greek Freak. The sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons are two games back.