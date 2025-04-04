Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a performance for the ages in the Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

In 39 minutes of action, Antetokounmpo put up a stat line of 35 points, 20 assists, 17 rebounds, and two steals. He shot 12-of-19 from the field, including 1-of-1 from three, and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line. It marks the first time he achieved 30 or more points, 15 or more rebounds, and 15 or more assists in a game throughout his career.

His performance was too much for the 76ers to handle, as the Bucks coasted to a 126-113 victory. Not only that, but he made NBA history as the first player to record those numbers in a game, per StatMuse.

What's next for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

With star teammate Damian Lillard out with a blood clot, Giannis Antetokounmpo has embraced more responsibility for the Bucks.

Prior to Thursday's game, Antetokounmpo has dominated the stat sheet. In the last five games he played in since Lillard's absence, he is averaging 30.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and a steal per contest. After the win over the 76ers, he extended his 30-point streak to six consecutive games.

Milwaukee couldn't miss from downtown against Philadelphia, converting 52% of their 3-point attempts. They prevailed despite initially trailing 39-25 after the first quarter, showing off their resilience against adversity.

Aside from Antetokounmpo, six other players scored in double-digits for the Bucks. Brook Lopez had 17 points and three rebounds, Kyle Kuzma put up 16 points and four rebounds, while Taurean Prince and Gary Trent Jr. provided 13 points each.

Milwaukee improved to a 42-34 record on the season, moving up to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. They are three games behind the Indiana Pacers and six games behind the New York Knicks. They also close in on securing an automatic playoff spot, needing one more win or a loss from the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks to achieve it.

Following Thursday's win over the 76ers, the Bucks will prepare for their next road matchup. They face the Miami Heat on April 5 at 8 p.m. ET.