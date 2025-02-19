Giannis Antetokounmpo recently made headlines when speaking out about the possibility of a trade, revealing his stance on the business side of the NBA.

“The NBA is business, if I got traded I would do my job, but I don't think I would ever text [and ask for a trade],” Antetokounmpo said via Aris Barkas. “I am not this kind of guy, they would have to kick me out.”

This comment stands in stark contrast to the growing trend of star players actively seeking trades or forming “super teams” in recent years.

The concept of a super team began to take root with LeBron James' infamous decision to join the Miami Heat in 2010, where he teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. From there, he started a championship-caliber roster that reshaped the league.

Antetokounmpo's loyalty challenges the NBA's super team trend.

This move, while initially controversial, signaled the start of an era where players began dictating their career trajectories, often with the goal of stacking teams to maximize their chances of winning titles.

Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors in 2016 further exemplified this shift. Durant joined a team that had just won 73 games, making them an already dominant force in the league. Many heavily criticized his move, feeling it undermined the league's competitive nature. However, it solidified the trend of players forming super teams to win championships.

Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, stands out by rejecting this model. His loyalty to the Milwaukee Bucks and emphasis on doing his job reflects a more traditional approach to the game.

In contrast to the league's growing trend of player-driven trades and team assembly, Antetokounmpo's perspective is a reminder that not every superstar is willing to leave their franchise for greener pastures. For him, loyalty and team come before personal advantage, showcasing a commitment to his current team over the pursuit of a championship through shifting allegiances.