The Milwaukee Bucks (32-25) have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard as probable for Saturday night’s road matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (32-28). The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET as the Bucks begin a two-game road trip.

Antetokounmpo is dealing with a left calf strain, while Lillard has been managing right hamstring soreness. Both played in Milwaukee’s 121-112 win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, with Antetokounmpo recording 28 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, and a block. Lillard contributed 19 points, four assists, four rebounds, and two steals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard’s injury status for Bucks vs. Mavericks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Damian Lillard (0) look on in the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum.
With both stars receiving a probable designation, their final availability will likely be determined closer to game time, depending on how they respond to pregame warmups and medical evaluations.

Antetokounmpo has been a dominant force for Milwaukee this season, averaging 30.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 60.6% from the field in 46 appearances. Lillard, in his second season with the Bucks, has been a key offensive contributor, averaging 25.4 points, 7.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game on 44.7% shooting from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc in 48 games.

The Bucks enter Saturday’s game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, looking to maintain their position against a Mavericks team missing Anthony Davis. Davis, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, remains sidelined with a left adductor strain.

Following the matchup with Dallas, Milwaukee will travel to Georgia for a Monday night contest against the Atlanta Hawks (27-33). The Bucks are 1-2 against the Hawks this season, with their lone victory coming during the NBA Cup. Since that game, Atlanta has struggled, going 13-21 since Dec. 14 and currently sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Milwaukee will look to build momentum on this road trip as they continue their push toward the playoffs.