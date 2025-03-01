The Milwaukee Bucks (32-25) have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard as probable for Saturday night’s road matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (32-28). The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET as the Bucks begin a two-game road trip.

Antetokounmpo is dealing with a left calf strain, while Lillard has been managing right hamstring soreness. Both played in Milwaukee’s 121-112 win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, with Antetokounmpo recording 28 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, and a block. Lillard contributed 19 points, four assists, four rebounds, and two steals.

With both stars receiving a probable designation, their final availability will likely be determined closer to game time, depending on how they respond to pregame warmups and medical evaluations.

Antetokounmpo has been a dominant force for Milwaukee this season, averaging 30.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 60.6% from the field in 46 appearances. Lillard, in his second season with the Bucks, has been a key offensive contributor, averaging 25.4 points, 7.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game on 44.7% shooting from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc in 48 games.

The Bucks enter Saturday’s game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, looking to maintain their position against a Mavericks team missing Anthony Davis. Davis, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, remains sidelined with a left adductor strain.

Following the matchup with Dallas, Milwaukee will travel to Georgia for a Monday night contest against the Atlanta Hawks (27-33). The Bucks are 1-2 against the Hawks this season, with their lone victory coming during the NBA Cup. Since that game, Atlanta has struggled, going 13-21 since Dec. 14 and currently sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Milwaukee will look to build momentum on this road trip as they continue their push toward the playoffs.