With big names like James Harden, Nikola Vucevic, and Jaren Jackson Jr. finding new teams ahead of the trade deadline, it begs the question: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo next?

It was recently revealed that Antetokounmpo is ready to move on from the Milwaukee Bucks. Almost every single team has been linked to the two-time MVP, but nothing has happened yet.

However, in a report from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jim Owczarski, Antetokounmpo stated that he wants to retire with the Bucks. He has embraced Milwaukee as his home, as the city witnessed his growth from an unknown project to an elite-level player.

The 31-year-old Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks to the title in 2021, opened up with an emotional ode to Milwaukee.

“I’ve created more memories in this city than in my country,” said the 10-time All-Star in the report.

“I’ll tell you what I’ve known here. I’ve known what it is to be an NBA player, what it is to make it to the NBA. I’ve learned what it is to be an All-Star player. I’ve learned how to be a champion. I’ve learned how to be an MVP. I’ve learned how to be a father. I got married in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Also, legally, from the courthouse. Also, I’ve had my kids here. My father is buried here.”

Antetokounmpo has often said he wants to stay in Cream City, but parting ways with the Bucks has reportedly been brewing over the past few years.

He, however, claimed that he has “zero” input in the Bucks' discussions with other teams.

“If you ask me what I really want deep down in my heart? I want to be a Milwaukee Buck until I retire and win a championship here,” added Antetokounmpo.

“If that is not possible to happen, and if you realize that’s not the case, and maybe they’re looking elsewhere, and that’s not what they’re trying to do, then automatically, you have to be in the plans of what they’re trying to do or weigh the other options. It’s normal.”

Antetokounmpo is currently sidelined due to a calf injury. There is no timetable yet for his return.