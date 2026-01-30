Everyone in the NBA is waiting with bated breath on what will happen to the drama involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. With the trade deadline fast approaching, the anticipation has only gotten more feverish.

It was recently reported that Antetokounmpo is now willing to move on from the Bucks. Multiple teams are salivating to acquire the two-time MVP, either this season or in the summer.

The trade chatter will continue to grow in the coming days, especially since Antetokounmpo's latest off-court activity has grabbed attention.

Amid the saga, the 31-year-old forward attended a special event for outgoing Bucks president Peter Feigin at Fiserv Forum on Thursday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo attended outgoing Bucks president Peter Feigin's Key to the City and Proclamation Ceremony earlier today 👀 (📸: @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/e5cGbPO4en — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 30, 2026

Feigin will step down after 12 years at the helm, and throughout his tenure, he maintained a close relationship with Antetokounmpo. Feigin became the Bucks' president in Antetokounmpo's second year.

Despite the uncertainty, Feigin stressed that Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks to the championship in 2021, has always valued being in Milwaukee.

“I'd like to say, how do we knock out the noise, you know, and you always joke about it and focus on (basketball). If you asked him, he's focused on rehab. All he cares about is getting back on the court,” said Feigin in a report from WISN's Zoie Henry.

“The one thing that's undeniable: This is his home. This is where he raised his family. This is what he loves.”

Antetokounmpo is currently sidelined for multiple weeks due to a calf strain.

The Bucks are 18-27 entering their game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Thursday.