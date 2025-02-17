During All-Star Weekend, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed the possibility of playing with his son. After Antetokounmpo endorsed ideas to spice up All-Star Weekend, Charlotte Hornets power forward Grant Williams interviewed Giannis.

Williams asked Antetokounmpo about the possibility of potentially becoming the league’s next father/son duo since LeBron and Bronny James, per NBA’s X, formerly Twitter.

“I hope because I like to speak things into existence. I hope I’m the next,” Antetokounmpo said. “But, my oldest son is 5. 13 more years? I don’t know if I got that in me, man. I have 13 more years. That would be like 25 seasons.”

When Williams reminded Giannis Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played 22 NBA seasons, Antetokounmpo says there’s a slight possibility he could play up to 25 and play alongside his son.

“Maybe. Hey, you never know,” he added. “Maybe at the end, I’m like an OG, maybe like Taj Gibson, [or] a Udonis Haslem. They support the team whenever you call them. Get you like 10 points. I’m a get you five rebounds. I might do that.”

Bucks' Antetokoumpo, in his 12th NBA season, hasn’t shown any signs of a significant decline from his MVP-caliber production. Like James, the Greek Freak will most likely become the NBA’s next 20+ seasons All-Star and reach 25 seasons, which could be in LeBron’s future as he’s tied the record for most seasons played (22) this year.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo endorses All-Star Weekend ideas

While his teammate Damian Lillard endorsed an ‘all-snub’ team for the All-Star Game, Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokoumpo suggested a potential 1-on-1 All-Star tournament. Antetokoumpo joined many players and analysts in suggesting new ideas on how the NBA can spice up All-Star weekend.

Antetokounmpo revealed his idea before Sunday's All-Star Game, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo says he would love to be part of a 1-on-1 competition at All-Star Weekend. Says anything to make the weekend more entertaining is something he’s for happening,” Bontemps reported.

Antetokounmpo also suggested a USA vs the World format for the All-Star Game, per Yahoo Sports’ Vince Goodwill.

“I would love that. I think that would be the most interesting, exciting format. That would give me extra juice to compete,” Goodwill reported.

With the rise of international All-Stars, including Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, who was selected for his first All-Star game this year, there could be enough to roster half of next year’s stars. Rockets center Alperen Sengun, who hails from Turkey, also made his first appearance in this year’s All-Star Game.