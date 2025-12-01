The Milwaukee Bucks just snapped a seven-game losing skid last Saturday, when they demolished the Brooklyn Nets in a 116-99 victory at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. In the same game, two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo became the newest member of the league's 21,000 points club, as he scored 29 points to lead the way for Milwaukee.

The Bucks have a chance to move further away from their recent slide when they take on the Washington Wizards this Monday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, though there's the possibility that the “Greek Freak” will not suit up and play in this rematch versus the Wizards, as his name has appeared on the league's injury report for Monday's games.

Here's everything we know about Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury and his playing status vs. the Wizards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Wizards

Antetokounmpo, who recently missed four consecutive games in a row due to a groin injury, is listed as probable for the meeting with Washington. The cited reason for his status update is a left adductor issue, as per the NBA's official injury report.

It does not seem that Antetokounmpo is dealing with anything serious, so he's likelier to be there on the court to face Washington again than watch the game in street clothes.

Washington may still be having nightmares over the incredible performance Antetokounmpo had in the Bucks' 133-120 season-opening win at home against the Wizards on Oct. 22, in which he dropped 37 points on 16-for-26 shooting from the floor to go with 14 rebounds and five assists.

So, when it comes to the question of whether Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the answer is likely.

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo (injury management) – Probable

Taurean Prince (neck) – Out

Wizards injury report

Sharife Cooper (calf) – Out

Alex Sarr (right adductor) – Questionable

Corey Kispert (thumb) – Out

Tre Johnson (hip) – Out