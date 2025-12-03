Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be available Wednesday night as the Milwaukee Bucks prepare to face the Detroit Pistons amid renewed speculation surrounding the franchise’s future. The Bucks (9–13) listed Antetokounmpo as probable on the team’s official injury report with a left adductor strain injury management designation ahead of the 8:00 p.m. ET matchup against the Pistons (17–4).

The update comes as trade rumors around Antetokounmpo have intensified once again. The two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year has drawn national attention after a series of unusual social media changes, including the removal of past posts on X, formerly known as Twitter. His last activity on that platform dates back to 2021. His Instagram account has also been noticeably reduced, with minimal recent content and no mention of the Milwaukee Bucks in the bio. A remaining image features him in a Greece national team uniform rather than Bucks colors, adding to the intrigue.

The situation escalated further Wednesday when ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared a surprising report regarding communication between Milwaukee and another Eastern Conference contender.

“The Bucks called the Knicks and asked for an offer for Giannis, because Giannis said I want to be a Knick… he asked to be traded already.”

Milwaukee has not publicly commented on the report. The organization continues to navigate a challenging start to the season while attempting to stabilize its roster around its franchise cornerstone.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury status looms large as Bucks prepare for matchup vs. Pistons

Antetokounmpo last played Monday in Milwaukee’s 129–126 loss to the Washington Wizards. He recorded 26 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while committing five turnovers, shooting 10-for-17 from the field and 6-for-11 from the free-throw line in 32 minutes. Despite the defeat, his individual production has remained among the most efficient in the NBA.

Through 16 games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists while adding one steal and one block per contest. He is shooting a career-best 63.9 percent from the field and an unexpected 43.5 percent from three-point range across 30.8 minutes per game. His versatility and scoring efficiency continue to anchor a Bucks team attempting to regain traction in the Eastern Conference standings.

Milwaukee’s medical staff has managed Antetokounmpo’s adductor issue carefully early in the season, though the probable designation indicates confidence in his ability to suit up. The Bucks will look to avoid further slippage after dropping three of their past four games, while the Pistons enter the matchup with one of the league’s best records and a 17–4 start.

With trade speculation swirling and internal pressure mounting, Antetokounmpo’s availability remains central to Milwaukee’s efforts to steady its season. His presence against Detroit would provide a critical boost as the Bucks attempt to navigate both on-court challenges and the growing noise surrounding their franchise star.