The Milwaukee Bucks continued their losing ways on Monday night with a 129-126 road loss to the lowly Washington Wizards. The Bucks now sit at 9-13 on the season, and have not gotten much better even after Giannis Antetokounmpo recently returned from injury.

On Tuesday, the Bucks' fanbase was sent into a panic when GiannisMuse on X, formerly Twitter, discovered that the star had seemingly cleansed a good chunk of his social media.

Now, Antetokounmpo's last post on X is from 2021, while his Instagram handle has also been purged of a lot of recent posts. Notably, his Instagram account also features a photo of him in a Greece uniform, not a Bucks one, and also makes no mention of Milwaukee in the bio.

Needless to say, fans in the comment section had thoughts.

“Welcome to the Knicks, Giannis Muse,” wrote one fan, predicting a move for Antetokounmpo to New York that many have been anticipating for quite some time now.

Article Continues Below

Others took a more reasonable approach to the situation.

“I would hate to lose him due to terrible coaching but as a fan I’m tired of all this non sense if he wants to leave he should let it be known we will get another superstar & nice picks . A team will have to give up ALOT for him,” they wrote.

Overall, it's been made abundantly clear through the first month of the season that this Bucks squad is not anywhere close to a contender even with Antetokounmpo playing at an MVP level. Making matters even more embarrassing for Milwaukee is the fact that they are leading the league in three-point percentage by a mile at 41% as a team, and are still four games below .500 in the weak East.

Overall, while nothing has been reported of yet, it certainly wouldn't be shocking to see Antetokounmpo explore greener pastures.