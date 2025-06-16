Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the talk of the past two months, as many are still trying to figure out if he's going to request a trade or stay with the Milwaukee Bucks. While most of the conversation has been around that, another topic was recently brought up as Stephen A. Smith said he would describe Antetokounmpo as an underachiever if he were to not win another ring in his career.

Smith's comments had some people fired, and it looks as though Antetokounmpo caught wind of what he said. On his Instagram, he posted a tweet that someone made, saying, “Giannis went from selling sunglasses on a beach in Greece, to a multi-millionaire who won a championship without having to run off and create a super team. He has over-achieved his wildest dreams and anyone who thinks otherwise is ridiculous.”

Antetokounmpo put two “100” emojis and a fire emoji above the comment, insinuating that he agrees with what the person was saying.

It's hard to discredit what Antetokounmpo has done in his career, because outside of winning one championship, he also has multiple MVPs and a Defensive Player of the Year award. He's one of the best players in the league today, and nobody can take that away from him.

Stephen A. Smith calls Giannis Antetokounmpo an ‘underachiever'

After Smith said that he would describe Antetokounmpo as an underachiever if he didn't win another ring, he tried to explain his reasoning.

“He's one of the greatest players to ever play the game,” Smith said. “Over the last four years, minimum 200 games, Giannis is second in the league with 30.4 points per game, fifth in the league with 11.7 rebounds per game. Nine All-NBA selections in his career, nine All-Star selections, and top-10 in MVP voting nine times. He has more of that than postseason series wins. That's unacceptable.

Molly Qerim: "What's one word you would use to describe Giannis' career if he doesn't win another title?" Stephen A. Smith: "Underachiever." 👀 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/xe8Xm29rQh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

“You don't look at somebody that dominant, that fantastic, with that kind of fire in his belly to compete on a night-in, night-out basis, and all you have is one championship to show for it. He's got one playoff series win in the last four years. Not fault; he was hurt a couple of times.”

Some of the stuff that Antetokounmpo has been through isn't his fault. Though he hasn't had playoff success in the past few years, it's hard not to see the situations he's been in as far as injuries. When he is healthy, Antetokounmpo leaves it all out on the floor.