Kyle Kuzma suffered an injury during Friday night's matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

Kuzma had his second season with the Bucks go underway on Wednesday. He began his Milwaukee stint after the team acquired him from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Khris Middleton.

He came off the bench in this matchup, playing 18 minutes before sustaining the injury. It took place in the first minute of the fourth quarter, as he landed on an opposing player's foot and limped his way to the locker room. NBA insider Brett Siegel later reported that the veteran forward will miss the remainder of the game.

“Bucks say Kyle Kuzma has a left ankle sprain and will miss the remainder of tonight’s game against the Raptors,” Siegel wrote.

Kuzma ended the night with eight points, three rebounds and a steal on 4-of-5 shooting from the field.

How Bucks played against Raptors despite Kyle Kuzma injury

Despite the injury to Kyle Kuzma, the Bucks locked in down the stretch to hold off the Raptors and secure the 122-116 road win.

It was a back-and-forth affair between the two sides. Milwaukee landed the opening punch in the first quarter before Toronto fired back in the second period. The contest remained going into the fourth quarter as both squads were even at 86 apiece. However, the visitors outscored the hosts 36-30 in the last 12 minutes to escape with the victory.

Rebounding and 3-point shooting made the difference in this matchup. The Bucks prevailed in both categories, securing 51 rebounds while making 14 3-pointers. It wasn't the same for the Raptors, grabbing 41 rebounds while knocking down 11 triples.

Five players scored in double-digits on Milwaukee's behalf. Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated with a stat line of 31 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists, and a block. He shot 11-of-14 overall, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-12 from the free-throw line. Cole Anthony had a standout display off the bench with 23 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Gary Trent Jr. came next with 20 points and four assists, Ryan Rollins had 13 points and five rebounds, while Bobby Portis provided 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Bucks will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. ET.