The Milwaukee Bucks started the 2025-26 NBA season on the right foot a few days ago, beating the Washington Wizards handily. As always, the key reason for their victory is superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak was excellent in the win, scoring 37 points en route to a 133-120 win over the Wizards.

The win should hopefully put the Bucks on the right path to start the year. However, heading into their second game of the season against the Toronto Raptors, Giannis was added to the Bucks' injury report. The injury report states that the former MVP is probable to play while nursing a toe injury.

The “probable” designation means that Antetokounmpo is most likely going to play for the Bucks against the Raptors. The probable designation is right above “questionable” as the most favorable injury designation in the NBA. It's also worth noting that Giannis carried a “questionable” designation heading into the Wizards game, at the time listed with a back injury.

The other notable name on the Bucks' injury report is point guard Kevin Porter Jr. Porter left the Wizards game with an ankle injury. He has been ruled out for the Raptors game due to the aforementioned ankle injury.

Antetokounmpo is coming off an excellent game against the Wizards. Aside from the 37 points, the Bucks star grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out five assists in the win. He did all this in 27 minutes, as Milwaukee easily handled Washington in their first game of the season.

The Bucks will face off against another 1-0 team, the Raptors, this Friday night. The Raptors are coming off a huge 138-118 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Headlining the Raptors are guard RJ Barrett (25 points, eight rebounds, five assists) and forward Scottie Barnes (22 points, nine assists, six rebounds). Last season, the Bucks won all three of their games against the Raptors.