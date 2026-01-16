The Milwaukee Bucks may have reached a point of no return. After back-to-back losses by a combined 51 points. They just lost to San Antonio, 119-101, after losing to Minnesota, 139-106. That's the worst two-game margin in franchise history dating back to 1983. It has become the latest nosedive that has intensified uncomfortable conversations around the league.

At 17-24 and spiraling after four losses in five games, the Bucks are no longer just underperforming. They just look directionless. When a franchise hits a historic low like this, it inevitably reignites one unavoidable question. Is it time for franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo to get out?

This isn’t a blip. Milwaukee’s 2025-26 season has been a grind defined by inconsistency, defensive breakdowns, and diminishing margins for error. Sitting fourth in the Central Division, the Bucks have struggled to establish an identity on either end of the floor. The recent blowouts weren’t competitive losses. They felt like non-games, the kind that signal deeper structural issues rather than temporary slumps. For a franchise built around contending every year Giannis is in his prime, this stretch represents organizational failure.

What makes the situation more alarming is that Antetokounmpo has been anything but the problem. Through 27 games, he’s still posting some pretty impressive numbers. Giannis is currently putting up 29.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. He is also shooting an absurd 64.7% from the field. Giannis is carrying an injury-riddled, defensively fragile roster that simply hasn’t kept up with his championship-level standard.

He has always emphasized loyalty. However, loyalty cuts both ways. At 31, with the clock ticking on his prime and Milwaukee sliding backward, the Bucks’ historic collapse may ultimately be remembered not as a bad stretch. This may be the moment the clock finally ran out.