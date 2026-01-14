Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks got embarrassed on their home floor on Tuesday as they were walloped by the Minnesota Timberwolves, 139-106.

The Bucks still failed to win even though the Timberwolves were already severely handicapped without Anthony Edwards, who was out with a foot injury, and Rudy Gobert, who was serving a one-game suspension.

Their lackluster effort was unforgivable for the fans at Fiserv Forum, showering the Bucks, who fell to 17-23, with boos in the third quarter.

Antetokounmpo, however, simply brushed it off.

“I've never been a part (of it). Do I? Have I? I don't think so. It's kind of new for me. It doesn't change. It's the same thing. It doesn't matter. I thrive through adversity. I thrive when people don't believe in me. Doesn't matter if I'm on the road, if I'm at home, if I'm at my family dinner, or if I'm at the practice facility with my teammates. It doesn't really matter,” said the two-time MVP in a video posted by the Bucks.

“So, yeah, I've never been a part of something like that before, so it was something new for me. I like it though. I love it.”

Antetokounmpo, who's the subject of trade rumors, booed back at the fans when he made an and-1 play. They were down by 29 points.

He finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. He also had a game-high seven turnovers.

It might be prudent for the nine-time All-Star to be more accountable instead of merely dismissing the fans' reaction. After all, he has often credited them for his success.

The Bucks are spiraling, and perhaps, some noise don't need to be entirely tuned out.