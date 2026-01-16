The chatter about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo getting shipped before the trade deadline continues to grow, especially amid the team's dismal campaign.

The Bucks got booed by their home fans on Wednesday as they got blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves, 139-106, at Fiserv Forum. Antetokounmpo merely dismissed the reaction, saying he remains focused on his job.

The Bucks must be in panic mode right now. Even if they do not move Antetokounmpo, they badly need a roster upgrade to salvage their troublesome season.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel said a trade package featuring Bobby Portis, Kyle Kuzma, and the Bucks' first-round pick in 2031 could be “enticing” for other teams.

“That 2031 pick is going to be well past Giannis' time with Milwaukee. He won't be there then, and you don't know what the Bucks organization is going to look like,” stated Siegel on “Clutch Scoops.”

“Maybe it's not the worst package out there if you throw in that 2031 pick.”

Article Continues Below

Siegel stressed that multiple teams are interested in Portis.

He, however, added that it's hard to tell what the Bucks could do to acquire more talent, noting that Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine, Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, and Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. are the feasible targets.

“Those seem to be the three big names that they've been connected to. But what other upgrades are out there at this trade market? There are just no answers because I don't think that they can get involved for Anthony Davis. They don't have what the Mavericks would want. The same can be said about Ja Morant,” added Siegel.

The Bucks are 17-23 entering their game against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.