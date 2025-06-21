Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton has exercised his $9.4 million player option for the 2025–26 season, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The decision ensures the veteran will return for an eighth season with the Bucks and his 11th overall in the NBA.

Connaughton, 32, appeared in 41 games during the 2024–25 campaign, averaging 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He played 14.7 minutes per contest while serving as a key reserve in the Bucks’ rotation, often providing energy off the bench and spacing on the perimeter.

Originally drafted by the Brooklyn Nets in 2015 before being traded on draft night to Portland, Connaughton spent three seasons with the Trail Blazers before joining the Bucks in 2018. His arrival in Milwaukee marked the start of a steady run as a rotation piece, highlighted by his contributions to the team’s 2021 NBA championship.

Pat Connaughton’s return gives Bucks veteran continuity as team enters pivotal offseason

The Notre Dame product has built a reputation as a dependable two-way player with strong locker room presence. His athleticism, shooting touch, and ability to guard multiple positions have made him a trusted option for several Bucks coaches across multiple playoff runs.

Connaughton’s decision to opt into the final year of his contract gives Milwaukee a degree of roster certainty heading into an important offseason. After a disappointing first-round exit to the Indiana Pacers and the lingering injury recovery of Damian Lillard, the Bucks are expected to explore ways to reshape their roster around Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Under head coach Doc Rivers, now entering his second full season with the team, Connaughton’s veteran presence offers valuable continuity. The Bucks continue to emphasize experienced depth to support their championship aspirations.

Connaughton’s $9.4 million salary is the final year of the three-year deal he signed in 2022. With the option exercised, he remains under contract through the conclusion of the 2025–26 season.