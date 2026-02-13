Oh how things can change in just a week and a half. The Milwaukee Bucks appeared to be cleared for a massive reconstruction project amid growing Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors, but once again, the team retained its superstar forward past the deadline. When the 2021 NBA Finals MVP reaffirmed his loyalty to the franchise that drafted him in 2013 and announced his intention to play again this season, pro-tanking fans panicked. Now, the Bucks have renewed hope.

Milwaukee cruised to a 110-93 road victory versus the Oklahoma City Thunder and head into the NBA All-Star break having won five of its last six games. Both teams had to navigate notable absences. Antetokounmpo remains sidelined with a calf injury, Ryan Rollins is dealing with a foot issue and head coach Doc Rivers was attending a funeral. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein all sat out for OKC due to various injuries.

Ultimately, the Bucks played with more intensity. Ousmane Dieng thumped his former squad with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Bobby Portis posted 15 points, 12 boards and four steals in 29 minutes off the bench. AJ Green knocked down five 3-pointers, and Kevin Porter Jr. notched seven assists and three steals. This unlikely cast of characters silenced the home crowd inside Paycom Center and pushed the Bucks (23-30) a bit closer toward relevance.

This surge, which now has the squad just one and a half games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final NBA Play-In Tournament slot, is exciting the fan base.

“Yea The Bucks Are Back,” @YeliBombEnjoyer declared on X. “Bucks really flipped the script fast,” @Shady_Justin remarked. “Giannis would be a fool to leave man he got a squad,” @1danNaldo opined. “It’s clicking,” @TalkingBucks commented. “The second half is ours, we haven’t even got Giannis back yet.”

If Antetokounmpo can return soon, Milwaukee's formerly dim playoff prospects could actually become quite promising. The team still has a long way to go, however.