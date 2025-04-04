Doc Rivers wasn't on the sidelines for the Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Rivers has usually been present on the sidelines for the Bucks this season. However, the team revealed that he is under the weather, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. Instead, he watched his team from the locker room as assistant coach Darvin Ham leads the unit.

“The Bucks say Doc Rivers isn't feeling well, and is watching the game back in the locker room,” Bontemps wrote.

“Lead assistant Darvin Ham is coaching the team in his absence.”

Darvin Ham has taken over as acting head coach for Doc Rivers, who went back to the Bucks locker room because he is not feeling well, per the team.

What's next for Doc Rivers, Bucks

It will be a unique situation for the Bucks to have with Doc Rivers not being present on the sidelines. However, they maintain experience with Darvin Ham having managed head coaching duties during his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the meantime, the Bucks look to secure an automatic playoff spot by the end of the season. They are limited in offense with star guard Damian Lillard out indefinitely due to a blood clot. However, star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and center Brook Lopez among others have helped keep the team afloat in this time.

Milwaukee has a 41-34 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons and 3.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers.

Following Thursday's game against the 76ers, the Bucks will prepare for their next matchup being on the road. They face the Miami Heat on April 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.