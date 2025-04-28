Zach Lowe gave the Milwaukee Bucks a harsh reality check when it comes to their future with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lowe uploaded an episode of The Zach Lowe Show to YouTube on Monday. He went over the Bucks' situation with Antetokounmpo, which sees them in a tough spot after losing Damian Lillard due to a torn Achilles.

“They cant trade Dame, that pivot is gone. This team cannot win with Giannis. There is no path to them winning big in the playoffs anymore. They do not control their draft pick through 2030, so they can’t tank. There just isn’t enough here, there’s no path to a championship team, and everyone understands that,” Lowe said at the 13:05 mark.

“The Bucks understand that, Giannis surely must understand that, and all that’s left to do now is for Giannis and the Bucks, maybe individually, maybe in conjunction, but ultimately no matter what happens it’s going to be up to Giannis to decide what to do with that reality.”

What's next for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

According to Zach Lowe, Giannis could choose to play out his career with the Bucks as he already won an NBA Championship. Otherwise, he can request a trade to a contender, while giving the Milwaukee a chance to rebuild and reset the franchise.

Antetokounmpo will always have the respect from the team's fanbase with how much time and effort he dedicated to the franchise. However, the last years of disappointment as the team's depth continues to shrink would make competing for a championship more difficult.

As a result, the Bucks find themselves with a 3-1 deficit in their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers. Even though Antetokounmpo has more than made the effort to keep the team competitive, the Pacers have showcased too much firepower for them to overcome. One game will now test the team's lifeline for the season, especially with Lillard being out for the postseason and possibly all of next year.

The Bucks will look to avoid elimination when they go on the road to face the Pacers in Game 5. The contest will take place on April 29 at 6 p.m. ET.