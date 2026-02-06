The Milwaukee Bucks might have made their stance on trading superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo clear after the NBA trade deadline passed for the 2025-26 season.

Antetokounmpo has been constantly seeing his name in trade rumors, presenting the scenario of his long tenure with the Bucks coming to an end. Considering that Milwaukee hasn't been successful since the title run in 2021, it was plausible to think that he would want a change of scenery to return to the championship heights.

However, NBA insider Brett Siegel provided intriguing insight into the situation during his Feb. 5 appearance on Clutch Scoops. He noted how the franchise didn't have interest in moving him ahead of the deadline, believing that it will only happen if Antetokounmpo ultimately wants out.

“The Bucks weren't really interested in moving him… That's why the Warriors quickly pivoted… They just wanted to see what the value was out there. They wanted to see what teams are willing to give up… It doesn't seem like he's gonna ask out… There were never any real indications that he was going to be traded… Until he actually asks out… They are not going to trade him,” Siegel said.

What's next for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

It's clear that the Bucks will try to hold onto Giannis Antetokounmpo for as long as possible. Until he decides to be the one to demand a trade, Milwaukee will continue to control his future as the franchise star.

Despite earning an All-Star selection, Antetokounmpo won't be available for the festivities. He is recovering from a calf strain that has sidelined him since Jan. 23 as Milwaukee will be very cautious about his recovery process. In the 30 games he took part in so far, he is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season.

Milwaukee has a 20-29 record on the season, sitting in 12th place of the Eastern Conference standings. They are seven games above the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards. However, they trail the Charlotte Hornets by two games and the Chicago Bulls by three games.

The Bucks will move on after the deadline and gear up for preparations for their upcoming matchup. They conclude a three-game homestand as they host the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 6 at 8 pm ET.