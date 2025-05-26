As Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the focus of trade rumors and will continue to be as the league officially gets into the offseason, people are wondering if there's a chance he stays with the team that drafted him in 2013. With the future of Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in question, there will be a pitch from the team to keep the star.

According to the latest reporting from Marc Stein, he lays out what Milwaukee will say to Antetokounmpo in the hopes of staying like how they'll build another title-contender and how the Eastern Conference is ripe for the taking.

“There are some useful fresh morsels on the subject, though, that we can pass along,” Stein wrote. “Some insight, namely, on the Bucks' approach to trying to convince him to stay. Word is that the Bucks are trying to build a good bit of their case for convincing Antetokounmpo to give them another shot to build a title team around him by loudly reminding him about the current state of the Eastern Conference.”

“Yet simply staying in the East would almost certainly enhance Antetokounmpo's chances of winning the second championship he so deeply craves, given the injury-related uncertainty facing contenders like Boston and Philadelphia and how much harder it clearly is just to get out of the West and into the NBA Finals,” Stein continued.

Bucks are looking to sell a certain idea to Giannis Antetokounmpo

While the Bucks and Antetokounmpo are meeting to talk about the offseason, there have also been reports of the superstar player loving the city he plays for. There could be people underestimating his love for the city of franchise, but there has to be a real conversation about whether he can compete for titles in the foreseeable future.

Stein would also report how the Bucks will try to sell the idea of a “gap year” to rebuild around Antetokounmpo due to the weakness of the East, and also hope that head coach Doc Rivers can boost their chances since the player is close with him.

“A significant aspect of the Bucks' pitch, then, is selling Antetokounmpo on the idea of a so-called gap year that enables them to retool the team while allowing him to maintain his one-team affiliation after 12 seasons in Milwaukee,” Stein wrote. “The very forgiving East landscape certainly enhances the notion that it wouldn't take years (with an s) to return to contention.”

“The Bucks are also hoping that the presence of Doc Rivers as coach can provide some sort of boost,” Stein continued. “Antetokounmpo and Rivers are believed to have a strong working relationship.”

It remains to be seen what happens, but Milwaukee is looking to improve after another early playoff exit to the Indiana Pacers.