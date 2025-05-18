After their third-straight first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks have some big questions to answer this offseason, with the majority of them swirling around superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the former MVP reportedly weighing his future with the team, the two sides are reportedly set for a pivotal meeting later this week.

Antetokounmpo was spectacular once again in the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 60.1% from the floor. It wasn't enough to lead Milwaukee on a deep playoff run, though, and it's become clear that Antetokounmpo is frustrated with the team's lack of success. As a result, Antetokounmpo is set to meet with the Bucks this week in order to figure out what the future holds for him.

“I was told the Bucks made contact with Giannis Antetokounmpo early as this morning, and sources relayed to me that a meeting is expected to be scheduled for mid-next week,” Chris Haynes reported late Saturday night. “This is where Giannis is going to have the chance to speak with Bucks brass and talk about the direction of the team … This is gonna be a very, very crucial meeting next week.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks set for wildly important meeting

Antetokounmpo has been pretty much the only player keeping the Bucks competitive over the past few years, so if he opts to try to force his way out of town, that would put the team in a pretty bad spot. Milwaukee would essentially be forced to undergo a rebuild if they moved on from Antetokounmpo, so this meeting could very well determine whether or not they are going to remain competitive moving forward.

If Giannis opts to stay put, the front office is going to have to find a way to revamp the roster around him, as his pairing with Damian Lillard has not yielded the desired results. The partnership between Antetokounmpo and the Bucks has had a lot of success in the past, though, and it will be interesting to see if they can find common ground ahead of what is shaping up to be a wildly important offseason.