Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard had some praises to share about teammate Kevin Porter Jr.

Ahead of the Bucks' matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, Lillard talked about the chemistry between him and Porter Jr. The latter is in his first year with the team, going through his fifth in the NBA.

Lillard has enjoyed the progress of playing with Porter Jr, especially with not having to handle the ball as frequently, per team reporter Jackson Gross.

“My biggest joy is being able to play off the ball and not be on the ball so much,” Lillard said. “That’s gonna be a weapon for us in the playoffs.”

What's next for Damian Lillard, Bucks

It is noteworthy for Damian Lillard to compliment the fit between him and Kevin Porter Jr. Their developing connection has benefitted the Milwaukee Bucks' performance this season.

This season, Porter Jr. is averaging 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game after 60 appearances. In 15 contests with the Bucks, he is putting up 10.2 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds. They are 10-6 with him, showing how well the team performed since acquiring him from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Milwaukee currently has a 38-29 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 4.5 games behind the New York Knicks and 10.5 games behind the Boston Celtics.

Following Sunday's loss to the Thunder, the Bucks will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Golden State Warriors on March 18 at 10 p.m. ET.