The New York Yankees pulled off one of the most improbable victories in Major League Baseball history, rallying from behind in four consecutive innings to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 5–4 in 11 thrilling frames. With this win, the Yankees became the first team in the modern era to erase deficits in the eighth, ninth, and tenth innings and still go on to win in the eleventh.

It all started in the bottom of the eighth inning. Down by one run, the Yankees turned to Trent Grisham, who stepped up and launched a clutch home run to tie the game. The crowd at Yankee Stadium erupted as Grisham rounded the bases, breathing new life into a team that had been struggling to find an offensive rhythm.

But the Rays were not finished. They regained the lead in the top of the ninth, putting more pressure on the Yankees. With two outs and the game hanging in the balance, Anthony Volpe delivered one of the biggest hits of the night. He crushed a solo home run into left field to tie the game once again, sending it into extra innings and keeping the Yankees alive.

In the tenth, Tampa Bay once again pushed ahead, this time with a sacrifice fly from Jonathan Aranda. The Yankees were down to their final outs again. Cody Bellinger, coming off the bench as a pinch hitter, came through in dramatic fashion. He ripped a game-tying triple into the gap, scoring the runner from first and tying the game at four apiece.

The Rays were stunned, but they still had one more chance in the eleventh. They failed to score, giving the Yankees a golden opportunity to seal the win. Jazz Chisholm Jr. advanced to third after a balk was called on Tampa Bay’s reliever. Ryan McMahon then stepped to the plate and calmly laced a single into center field, bringing Chisholm home and completing the Yankees’ historic 5–4 walk-off victory.

According to OptaSTATS, no other MLB team has ever achieved what the Yankees did in this game. They are the only team in the modern era to erase deficits in the eighth, ninth, and tenth innings before ultimately winning in the eleventh.

Manager Aaron Boone praised his team’s resolve and focus, particularly given the absence of superstar Aaron Judge. Boone highlighted the impact of contributions from the bench and noted how the win showcased the team’s depth and belief in one another.

The Yankees’ pitching staff also deserves credit for the win. Starter Will Warren kept the team competitive through six strong innings, while the bullpen, featuring Brent Headrick and Yerry De Los Santos, shut the door on multiple scoring threats. Hill earned the win after holding the Rays scoreless in the top of the eleventh.

This victory improves the Yankees’ record to an even 6–6 since the All-Star break. More importantly, it may serve as a catalyst for their playoff push as they battle through injuries and inconsistency.

It was the kind of game that lives in highlight reels and record books for years to come—a comeback that only the Yankees could turn into history.