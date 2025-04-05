The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will play on Saturday night. However, is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing in the game?

Giannis has been dealing with a left foot sprain. It is worth noting that Antetokounmpo has been listed on the injury report a number of times this season, but he has played in 63 of Milwaukee's 76 games so far.

Still, the situation is worth closely monitoring. Here is everything we know about Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Heat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status vs. Heat

According to the NBA injury report, the Bucks star is listed as probable for tonight's Bucks-Heat game.

The Bucks currently hold the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee is looking to finish the 2024-25 on a positive note. Giannis is hoping to lead the Bucks to a strong finish.

Antetokounmpo is also hopeful that injury concerns will not be an issue with the playoffs right around the corner. As for the question of if Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing tonight, the answer is most likely.

Bucks' injury report

Five Bucks are listed on Saturday night's injury report.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left foot sprain): Probable

AJ Green (right AC joint sprain): Probable

Damian Lillard (right calf deep vein thrombosis): Out

Jericho Sims (right thumb UCL sprain): Out

Bobby Portis (league suspension): Out

Heat's injury report

Tyler Herro is among seven Heat players on the injury report for Saturday night's affair.

Tyler Herro (right thigh contusion): Questionable

Haywood Highsmith (left Achilles soreness): Questionable

Andrew Wiggins (right hamstring tendinopathy): Out

Kevin Love (personal reasons): Out

Nikola Jovic (broken right hand): Out

Dru Smith (left Achilles surgery): Out

Duncan Robinson (left sacroiliac joint dysfunction): Available

Tip-off for the Bucks' game against the Heat is scheduled for 8 PM EST in Miami.