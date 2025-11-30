Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks entered Saturday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee eager to snap a seven-game losing skid. The Nets appeared to be just the right team for Milwaukee to score a win on and boost its morale, as Brooklyn had won just three games going into the contest.

Turner perhaps best personified his team's desire to end its slump in the Brooklyn game when he attacked the Nets' leaky defense before throwing it down with authority during one possession in the second quarter.

The former Texas Longhorns star big man easily faked out Nets guard Terance Mann, who was trying to close out, before putting the ball on the floor and attacking Brooklyn's barely existent interior defense.

MYLES TURNER THROWS DOWN A MEAN SLAM 🔥pic.twitter.com/yOcFLUNCfD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2025

Article Continues Below

Turner has shown his ability to shoot the ball from behind the arc, which clearly affected Mann's decision to bite on the big man's fake.

It was also great for Bucks fans to see Turner make a great read of Brooklyn's defense. Instead of just settling for a 3-pointer, Turner drove down the lane for a higher percentage shot, especially with no other Milwaukee player near the rim for a potential offensive rebound.

And of course, Turner scored some style points with that dunk. There should be more such plays from Turner going forward, as he continues to navigate this first season with Milwaukee.

Turner, who signed a four-year contract worth $108.86 million in the summer with the Bucks after making the 2025 NBA Finals with the Indiana Pacers, entered Sunday with season averages of 12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest.