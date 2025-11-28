The Milwaukee Bucks enter tonight’s NBA Cup matchup against the New York Knicks desperately needing momentum, and preferably their superstar back on the floor. Milwaukee, now 8-11 and riding a six-game losing streak, has struggled without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has missed four straight games with a left adductor strain.

As the defending NBA Cup champions, the Bucks are running out of time to salvage their group-stage hopes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status vs. Knicks

Antetokounmpo is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game. The two-time MVP has been sidelined with an adductor issue, and the Bucks have noticeably stalled offensively and defensively in his absence.

Before the injury, Giannis was averaging a dominant 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on staggering efficiency, 62.9% from the field and 50% from deep.

Giannis Antetokounmpo getting some early work in as he recovers from a groin injury. Doc Rivers said he will travel with the team to Miami and New York this week. pic.twitter.com/qrCwRw2RcY — Stephen Watson (@SWatsonTV) November 24, 2025

Without him, Milwaukee’s spacing, rim pressure, and transition game have dropped sharply. If he returns, Milwaukee instantly regains its identity and its best chance to stay alive in the NBA Cup picture.

Bucks injury status

Alongside Giannis' uncertain availability, the Bucks remain short-handed in other areas. Kevin Porter Jr. is sidelined after undergoing meniscus surgery, and Taurean Prince is out as he recovers from neck surgery.

Alex Antetokounmpo remains unavailable on a two-way assignment. Milwaukee’s rotation has been thin, forcing key starters to take on heavier offensive loads, a formula that hasn’t been enough during this recent slump.

Knicks injury status

The Knicks, meanwhile, are dealing with injuries of their own. OG Anunoby continues to miss time with a left hamstring strain, removing one of New York’s most important perimeter defenders from the lineup.

Landry Shamet is also out with a right shoulder sprain, weakening the Knicks’ guard depth and outside shooting. Despite this, New York has remained competitive in NBA Cup play and has leaned heavily on Jalen Brunson and Towns.

Whether Giannis suits up may ultimately decide how competitive this matchup becomes, and whether Milwaukee’s NBA Cup title defense survives another night.