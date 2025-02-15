The Milwaukee Bucks made some interesting moves at the trade deadline, particularly one for former NBA champion Kyle Kuzma. However, it was a head scratcher that they failed to make a major upgrade in their frontcourt, which has been a lingering issue since their season opener. As a result, the Milwaukee Bucks' biggest mistake at 2025 NBA trade deadline was keeping both Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis Jr.

Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis Jr. are struggling to anchor the frontcourt

Although Lopez and Portis were both instrumental pieces during the Bucks' championship run in 2021, the team should've unloaded at least one of them at the trade deadline. The team already parted ways with an injury riddled Khris Middleton. It might've done wonders had the team did the same for either of the two centers. With both players at their 30s, signs of wear and tear are beginning to negatively affect the team.

In terms of numbers, the Bucks rank 20th in the rebounding department with 44.0 per game. To make matters worse, Milwaukee ranks dead last in the league when it comes to offensive rebounding with only 8.5 per outing.

Lopez is currently averaging 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. On the other hand, Portis is putting up 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Although both are still serviceable, relegating them to a smaller role would've been more ideal, as their numbers don't exactly translate to their defensive lapses on the court.

In fact, since the trade deadline, it was quite obvious that Milwaukee needed to make some upgrades at the frontcourt. In a 115-110 loss against the Atlanta Hawks, the frontcourt duo struggled to contain Onyeka Okongwu, who tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds. In fact, even reserve center Mouhamed Gueye dominated the game with a double-double of his own, 15 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Against the Golden State Warriors, who defeated the Bucks 125-111, the team's rookie center Quinten Post went off for 13 points while shooting 3-of-4 from rainbow country. Both Lopez and Portis Jr. struggled to contain the young big man.

Without big men who can anchor Milwaukee's frontcourt, that leaves more burden on the shoulders of superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. It's not exactly ideal for a team that's planning to become the first squad to win both the NBA Cup and NBA Championship in the same season.

Lack of playing time for Jericho Sims

One of the positive moves that the Bucks made at the deadline was acquiring Jericho Sims from the Khris Middleton-Kyle Kuzma swap. Although Kuzma was easily the main prize for Milwaukee, Sims was theoretically the antidote to the team's frontcourt woes. His 6-foot-10 frame coupled with youth and athleticism should've improved the team's rebounding and rim protection. But by keeping Lopez and Portis around, there's simply not enough minutes for Sims.

In the 2024-25 season, Sims has rarely saw action. Prior to the trade, he only suited up for 39 games with the New York Knicks. The 26-year old big man tallied only 1.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Since getting traded to Milwaukee, Sims has yet to see action for the team.

It's safe to say that Sims' impact transcends the stat sheet. His athleticism and impact on both ends of the floor made the lives of his teammates easier, at least back in New York. In fact, even Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau only had positive things to say about his former reserve center.

Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis Jr. can walk away in free agency

Although Lopez and Portis are already causing some issues on the court with their shortcomings, the team also has some concerns about their respective contract situations. By not moving any of them at the trade deadline, the Bucks risks letting them walk away without anything in return.

Back at the 2022 offseason, Portis inked a four year contract extension worth $48.58 million. The deal also gives him a player option for the 2025-26 season. With his current contract, it's safe to say that the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate is underpaid. And with a player option available, there are rumors pointing that Portis will be searching for a more lucrative deal.

On the other hand, Lopez agreed to a two year contract extension worth $48 million with the Bucks back in 2023. This very contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season. With a $23 million salary, it was highly possible for Milwaukee to have moved him at the trade deadline. In fact, teams looking for a center at the trade deadline like the Los Angeles Lakers would've been enticed by his services. Unfortunately, not a single deal materialized for Lopez.

Although he's already 36 years old, Lopez still has plenty of size and veteran experience that can help any team's frontcourt depth. The one time NBA All-Star's 7-foot-1 frame coupled with his outside shooting are still valuable assets. As a result, he should still garner some interest once he hits the open market during the offseason which isn't a good situation for the Bucks.