The Denver Broncos have made a calculated NFL roster move ahead of their high-stakes Week 15 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers, waiving veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis just days after his lone appearance on the 53-man roster vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. The strategic shuffle by Sean Payton and company comes amid injury management and playoff positioning as the Broncos look to defend their No. 1 seed in the AFC on Sunday.

Introduced last week to fill a short-term injury gap at tight end, Lewis was signed to bolster the team for their game against the Raiders. Despite playing in Week 14, he recorded no targets or catches but contributed as a reliable blocker. Now, with key players like guard Ben Powers and defensive tackle D.J. Jones expected to return, the team opted to release the 41-year-old to open up a valuable roster spot.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted the development on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting the tight end’s release among a series of Thursday transactions from around the league.

“Transactions

— The #Broncos waived veteran TE Marcedes Lewis

Article Continues Below

— The #Seahawks waived RB Cam Akers and CB Shaq Griffin.

— The #Giants were awarded WR Ryan Miller from the #Bucs on waivers.”

Though the move might seem cold, it underscores the aggressive mindset of the Broncos, who are 11-2 and riding a 10-game win streak. Every roster decision is being optimized for immediate impact, and tight end news like this reflects the playoff urgency.

Ironically, Lewis was released just before a matchup against his former team, the Packers, but it’s clear the organization values positional depth over sentiment. With the AFC race tightening, the Broncos can’t afford luxury spots. In a crowded playoff picture, efficiency becomes more important than loyalty. Lewis may return to the practice squad, but his brief role served its purpose—helping the team survive Week 14.