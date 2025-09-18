Minnesota Timberwolves franchise star Anthony Edwards has already taken the NBA by storm with his one-of-a-kind talent. As he enters his sixth year in the league, he'll gladly welcome the challenge and pressure of carrying his team towards their ultimate goal. He's also serving as the face of Adidas, recently revealing the athletes he wants to see in his upcoming Adidas AE 2 marketing campaign.

After Edwards joined Adidas in 2020, the debut Adidas AE 1 came as a massive success in the eyes of the public. Even more so, Adidas put a huge effort into their marketing campaign of the Adidas AE line, coming up with fresh and creative ways to paint the portrait of the league's most exciting player.

In a recent interview with Complex, Anthony Edwards and his creative team went in-depth on the branding behind the Adidas AE line. When asked about who he'd like to appear in his campaigns for the upcoming AE 2, Edwards had quite the list of fellow athletes he'd like to recruit.

Anthony Edwards wants Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill for the AE 2

Anthony Edwards wants to see these Adidas athletes in the Adidas AE 2 👀 Powered by @adidas Watch here: https://t.co/wO3Pj5gnDQ pic.twitter.com/5GIE2RJrv3 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) September 16, 2025



“I'll just say who I want to be in it. Of course, Slick. I definitely want Patrick Mahomes. We gotta get the cheetah, too. I'm a big football guy. Travis Hunter, we got to get those guys in it for sure.” Edwards adds, “These are the most comfortable shoes ever I'm putting out.”

Anthony Edwards' childhood friend, Slick, has been featured in almost all of the previous Adidas AE campaigns, so we're sure ANT if finding ways to get his best friend in the same spot with some of Adidas' biggest names. With Edwards lifelong love for football, we wouldn't be surprised if fellow Adidas athletes like Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Hunter eventually collaborate on a project. We've already seen personalities like rapper ICE-T make an appearance in a previous spot.

The Adidas AE 2 was recently officially unveiled by Adidas and is set to release October 25, 2025. Given the versatility and popularity of the debut model, we can expect another successful release from Anthony Edwards, only amplified by his exciting play on the court. The shoes will retail for $130 and will be available through Adidas platforms and FootLocker on their release date.