After spending almost a decade with the team, Joe Lacob's son, Kent Lacob, has made the decision to leave the Golden State Warriors.

Kent helped the Warriors through their championship run for the past ten years, but in his eyes, it felt like it was time for him to find some independence, according to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II. Joe revealed what he said to his son when he told him that he was leaving.

“Well, that took some balls,” Joe said.

The reasoning for Kent leaving had nothing to do with any issues within the family, according to Thompson.