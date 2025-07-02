The Milwaukee Bucks stunned the entire NBA world when they decided to waive and stretch the remaining $112.6 million on Damian Lillard's contract to open up the necessary space to sign Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million contract. Lillard is currently dealing with a torn Achilles and will (presumably) be out for the entirety of next season, but considering his track record of consistently elite production, he is drawing plenty of interest already on the free-agent market, including from the Golden State Warriors, amid his recovery process.

While there are more pressing matters for the Warriors to address in the early goings of free agency, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported that Golden State was one of the teams that had already “reached out” to Lillard and his camp in the aftermath of his departure from the Bucks.

“Another thing I'm hearing, of the many teams that reached out to Damian Lillard, the Warriors were one of those teams. This is a guy who grew up watching games in Oracle Arena, sneaking in the media room getting sodas, grew up a Warriors fan. That's interesting. Hearing that the Warriors do have interest in Dame, I know that's very interesting to Bay Area people,” Spears said on ESPN's NBA Today.

Marc Spears on Kuminga and Dame: "I'm hearing the Warriors are still optimistic that they're gonna re-sign him, but if they re-sign him, maybe that's for a sign-and-trade" "Of the many teams that reached out to Damian Lillard, the Warriors were one of those teams" https://t.co/kxbYUv94u4 pic.twitter.com/hJ87OBujmu — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's not quite clear what Lillard is looking for in a contract for this upcoming season. But one would think that he would prefer to be much closer to his home in Portland, and at the very least, signing with the Warriors allows him to be that much more proximate to his comfort zone.

However, Lillard should not be the Dubs' number-one priority, at least in the early goings of free agency. They still have Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency to navigate, and they appear to be in pole position in the sweepstakes for Al Horford.

Warriors planting the seeds for a Damian Lillard-Stephen Curry team-up?

The Warriors will only be able to pull off the signing of Lillard if he accepts a sixth man role behind Stephen Curry. That is rather unlikely, as Lillard has been a franchise cornerstone-caliber point guard all throughout his career, and a torn Achilles isn't about to knock his self-esteem anytime soon.

Nevertheless, there is no harm in reaching out to Lillard if he's interested in at least signing with the Dubs for this season as he recovers from injury. At the very least, they are planting the seeds for a potential team-up down the line.