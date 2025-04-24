Thanks to podcasts becoming one of the biggest mediums in the world, current and former NBA players have shared numerous behind-the-scenes stories about what it's like in the league. Some of the stories can be wild, while others simply depict the mindset of players across the NBA. In a recent sit-down discussion, former player Jeremy Lamb turned heads with a story about an ex-teammate of his who would allegedly shave points just to avoid becoming an All-Star.

Lamb, who made an appearance on the “Run Your Race Podcast,” hosted by Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson, claimed that while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, teammate Kevin Martin would allegedly stop scoring in games because he didn't want to participate in the NBA's All-Star Weekend.

“Kevin Martin… He was a beast,” said former NBA player Jeremy Lamb. “Let's say it was the second quarter, and say he got like 19 points. He'd look up [at the stat board] be like ‘Damn, I got too many points.' I'm sitting there like, ‘What? What do you mean you got too many points?' [Martin] is like, ‘I got too many points. If I keep scoring, then they'll make me an All-Star. I want that time to myself.'”

Jeremy Lamb talked about how Kevin Martin used to keep track of his points during games and didn't want to score too much to avoid being an All-Star (via @RunYourRaceTL) pic.twitter.com/lik1TdQyHj — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lamb and Martin were teammates in the 2012-13 season when they played together on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin only spent one season with the team and served as a third scoring option behind Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. That season was Lamb's first in the NBA while it was Martin's ninth.

Martin, who is 42 years of age, played in the NBA for 12 seasons and never earned an All-Star appearance once. He ended his career averaging 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point line. Outside of the Thunder, Martin also played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and San Antonio Spurs.