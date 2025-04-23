An illness is spreading through the Denver Nuggets organization during the first round of their playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. According to interim head coach David Adelman, some members of the Nuggets have already been sick, while others are currently dealing with the illness.

“A lot of people were hit all the way through the front office all the way down,” said Adelman. “There's no excuses here. We have plenty of medical people to get us going, so hopefully it doesn't spread. Hopefully, somebody doesn't wake up tomorrow not feeling well, but it did hit a few people. It had nothing to do with the game or the outcome. It's just what happened.”

Point guard Jamal Murray was among those hit by the illness before Game 2, though he managed to play through it.

“Jamal, when he showed up, I didn't know if he was going to play. He was very sick, but you know how he is,” said Adelman. “He got hydrated. They put all the meds in him. Whatever they did, I don't know, but he was able to play 40-plus minutes, feeling not so well. He looked better today. You know how it is. Every day you feel a little bit better. Obviously, get a good night's sleep tonight, have all day tomorrow, and get ready to go tomorrow night.”

Jamal Murray just played that game sick, he says. His voice is a little hoarse. "No excuses."

Nuggets hindered by illness and injuries in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs

The mystery illness appears to have reached three-time MVP Nikola Jokic as well. The Serbian center was observed letting out “a very hearty cough” before beginning his press conference after Game 2. He also sounded noticeably hoarse during his media availability.

Nuggets interim HC David Adelman confirms there is a bit of an illness going through the Nuggets locker room right now. Even said it hit some of the front office folks. Jokic even let out a very hearty cough before starting his presser. He sounded a bit hoarse as well.

This health challenge comes at a critical time as the Nuggets travel to Los Angeles following their 105-102 loss in Game 2, which evened the series at 1-1.

Michael Porter Jr.'s availability remains up in the air after he sprained his left shoulder late in Game 2. Porter did participate in Wednesday's practice before the team departed for Los Angeles. Despite the injury holding Porter out for the final few minutes of Game 2, Adelman still remains cautiously optimistic he will be available for Game 3.

“I'm very optimistic, because I don't think he gets enough credit for how tough he is, what he's played through over these years,” Adelman said of Porter. “His pain threshold is something that people don't understand… So, do I know if Mike's going to play? No. But I do know if Mike can play, he will.”

Despite these new challenges, the Nuggets are focused on regaining momentum as the series shifts to the Clippers' home court, with Game 3 tipping off Thursday at 8 p.m. MT.