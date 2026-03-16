After holding Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to 10 points through three and a half quarters, the Minnesota Timberwolves fell behind by double figures in a 116-103 loss, leading Paul Pierce to question what's missing. Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards compared the Thunder's defense to AAU while taking responsibility for Minnesota's shortcomings in Sunday's loss.

Still, Pierce believes the Timberwolves are missing a different kind of leader, perhaps a player with championship experience to help Edwards, he said, per the No Fouls Given podcast.

“I think they lack a little bit of leadership. Not to say that Anthony Edwards is not a leader or Julius Randle, but I also think when you're trying to win a championship, there has to be somebody in that locker room that everybody respects that's been to the promised land,” Pierce said.

“For us, we had veterans — Ray, KG, and myself — we didn't have a championship, but having James Posey in that locker room, who won a championship, was important for us. And I think that's the one piece that they're missing. A guy that's been around the block.”

"I think they lack a little bit of leadership. Not to say that Anthony Edwards is not a leader or Julius Randle… When you trying to win a championship, there is got to be somebody in that locker room… That’s been to the promised land." — Paul Pierce pic.twitter.com/0t38H8xTZy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 16, 2026

Paul Pierce watched Edwards lead the Timberwolves to back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances, coming up short, 4-1, in last year's best-of-7 series against the Thunder. The defending champions evened their season series against the Timberwolves, 2-2. Julius Randle led with 32 points on 11-of-18 attempts, including 3-for-5 from deep, seven rebounds, six assists, and one block.

Edwards tallied 19 points on 6-for-17 shooting, including a pair of threes, six rebounds, and five assists, but coughed up six turnovers.

Chris Finch's Julius Randle admission after Timberwolves' loss

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After Julius Randle turned in one of his better performances of the season, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch discussed expanding his role within his offense. Finch's transparency with reporters during his postgame media availability surprised fans.

Finch admitted he needs to do a better job with Randle, he said, per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

“I’ve got to direct the ball to him more in the spots where he’s really good,” Finch said, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “I think we’ve gotten away from that at times. I think that will certainly help him. Also, we’ve got to generate some more open looks overall for each other. I think that will help, too.”

Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards also reacted to Randle's bounce-back effort.

“That was super fun to watch,” Edwards said. “We were trying to get it to him as much as possible. He found his rhythm tonight, and hopefully that carries over.”

The Timberwolves will host the Suns on Tuesday.