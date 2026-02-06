The NBA Trade Deadline came to a cease as of Thursday afternoon with Domantas Sabonis staying put. The Sacramento Kings big man originally rose as a trade idea for the Toronto Raptors before things went south.

However, a Sabonis-to-Toronto idea isn't out of the woods yet.

This proposal could reconvene after the season according to NBA insider for ClutchPoints Brett Siegel.

“I do think that we will maybe see a Sabonis, Toronto Raptors deal in the summer near the NBA Draft,” Siegel posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. Past NBA ‘framework' involving Domantas Sabonis Raptors-Kings deal

Sabonis first surfaced on the Raptors' radar back on Jan. 23.

Siegel three days ago revealed what the “framework” would've looked like on the side of the Raptors involving Sabonis.

“League sources have indicated that these two teams have discussed the framework of a trade that would involve at least (RJ) Barrett, (Jakob) Poeltl, and first-round draft compensation, but the Raptors will not include rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, whom the Kings have inquired about,” Siegel shared.

Poeltl is a big one here — as multiple reports revealed the Kings were hesitant about taking on his massive contract.

Sabonis, meanwhile, emerged as a hot commodity in trade circles for multiple reasons.

He became among the past NBA All-Stars rising as a swap candidate. Sabonis also reconnected with his past double-double side the moment he returned from a partially torn MCL in January (the injury sidelined him for all of December). Lastly, the emergence of rookie Maxime Raynaud also had analysts and fans believing Sabonis would head for the exit.

But now it appears Sabonis could become a red-hot trade asset as teams build their rookie classes come June.