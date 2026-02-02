The Toronto Raptors have been a pleasant surprise so far this season, currently sitting at 30-21 as the NBA All-Star break approaches. Still, there has been plenty of chatter that the team could look to be active at the NBA trade deadline, with one of the names most frequently discussed being Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis.

Recently, NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints broke down the latest intel on what a potential deal between the Kings and Raptors might look like involving Sabonis.

“League sources have indicated that these two teams have discussed the framework of a trade that would involve at least (RJ) Barrett, (Jakob) Poeltl, and first-round draft compensation, but the Raptors will not include rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, whom the Kings have inquired about,” reported Siegel.

However, Siegel also noted that “…it's more likely that Sabonis remains with the Kings than is traded before Thursday,” although anything is possible.

The Kings recently made headlines by trading Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for De'Andre Hunter, in a deal that also involved the Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile, Sabonis would provide the Raptors with a major upgrade in the frontcourt, especially the struggles that Poeltl has had staying on the floor this year. With Sabonis in the mix, the Raptors would have one of the most well-rounded starting lineups in an Eastern Conference that seems to be wide open at the current juncture.

Giving up Barrett would hurt amid his career year, but the Raptors do have quite a bit of depth on the wing, thanks in large part to the play of Brandon Ingram, who was recently snubbed from the All-Star team.

In any case, the trade deadline is set for Thursday afternoon. The Raptors will next take the floor on Wednesday evening at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.