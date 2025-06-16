Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have been in rumors all offseason, as all signs point toward the organization trading him at some point. However, it's unknown which team will pull the trigger to acquire the 36-year-old forward. On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that, amongst the teams potentially in the mix, Durant does not want to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Charania reports that the Suns are actively in trade discussions with the Timberwolves, Miami Heat, and Houston Rockets. However, Kevin Durant has no interest in Minnesota, and instead, would rather be traded to either the Heat, Rockets, or San Antonio Spurs.

“I'm told the Phoenix Suns remain in active conversations around the league on a Kevin Durant deal,” said Charania. “But [the Suns'] focus over the last several days has been on three teams. That's the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves… And I'm told that Durant has no desire to be in Minnesota with the Timberwolves.”

The 13-time All-Star may not have a choice as to where he is traded, as Kevin Durant does not have a no-trade clause in his contract. If the Timberwolves offer a better deal than the Heat or Rockets, then it's possible the Suns go ahead and ship Durant to Minnesota.

It's not entirely clear why Durant has no interest in playing for the Timberwolves. It is noteworthy, though, that compared to the other teams mentioned in these rumors, Minnesota is the only cold-weather destination. Houston, San Antonio, and Miami are typically warm year-round. Minnesota is known for receiving tons of snow during the winter, and is one of the coldest states in the U.S.

The Kevin Durant trade rumors should come to rest at some point during the offseason. With the NBA Draft taking place on June 25, there's a possibility the Suns' star is dealt before the end of June. Durant ended last season averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 52.7% from the floor and 43.0% from beyond the arc.