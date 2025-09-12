While college basketball is the best stage to showcase your NBA potential as a prospect, not all great players blossom in the NCAA. Given that players may do better in different roles, potential is always one of the biggest aspects in determining a player's stock. In fact, a handful of players who performed poorly in college turned into household names in the NBA. Here are the 10 best NBA players with the most underwhelming college careers.

Check out the gallery.

Steven Adams didn't exactly have a strong showing with Pittsburgh. In fact, he only averaged 7.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. Some would even say that he was disappointing at the college level. But fast-forward to today, Adams has carved out a respectable NBA career after being selected 12th overall at the 2013 NBA Draft. He's a starting-caliber center who even earned an All-Rookie Second Team selection.

It's hard to believe that Scottie Barnes, who's currently the face of the Toronto Raptors, was a bench player back in college. While playing for Florida State, Barnes only started in seven games. He put up 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. But despite being benched in college, Barnes thrived in the NBA, earning NBA Rookie of the Year honors and an All-Star Game appearance.

8. Andre Drummond

Plenty of UConn fans were actually disappointed with Andre Drummond at the NCAA level. He averaged just 10.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. In fact, there were moments when Drummond looked out of place. Fortunately for him, it was a completely different story in the NBA. Drummond became a two-time NBA All-Star and led the league in rebounding four times.

Like Barnes, Zach Randolph was also benched thanks to a stacked college basketball team. In fact, Randolph only started in eight out of 33 games for Michigan State. He averaged 10.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game, which was pretty mediocre. Randolph had a more memorable NBA career, earning two All-Star Game appearances and the Most Improved Player Award.

6. DeAndre Jordan

It wasn't long ago when DeAndre Jordan was one of the key players for the Los Angeles Clippers during the Lob City era. He even earned an All-Star Game appearance before winning an NBA title with the Denver Nuggets. However, Jordan actually had a forgettable college career in Texas A&M. Averaging just 7.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, it made sense as to why he was drafted only in the second round at the 2008 NBA Draft.

5. Gerald Wallace

Article Continues Below

Gerald Wallace certainly struggled at the NCAA level. With the Alabama Crimson Tide, Wallace only averaged 9.8 points per game while only converting 17.5% from beyond the arc. Nonetheless, that didn't stop him from piecing together a successful NBA career that saw him earn an All-Star Game appearance, lead the NBA in steals, and earn an All-Defensive First Team selection.

4. Swen Nater

Swen Nater may have won two NCAA titles, but he did so on a limited role. In fact, he averaged just 4.9 points and 4.0 rebounds during his time in UCLA. But at the NBA, Nater enjoyed a bigger role. With more minutes and opportunities, he ultimately thrived in the professional ranks, earning two All-Star Game appearances and leading the league in rebounds twice.

While playing for a stacked UCLA squad, Zach LaVine made the most out of his limited opportunities. However, it wasn't impressive given that he averaged just 9.4 points per game. But when given the keys to the offense, LaVine proved that he can take charge of the offense. At the NBA level, he has already earned two All-Star Game appearances. LaVine also dominated the annual NBA Slam Dunk Contest, earning back-to-back titles in the event.

Another UCLA standout who had to play alongside blue-chip prospects was Jrue Holiday. In his one-and-done-season in the NCAA, Holiday could only muster 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

But while his tenure in UCLA was quite mediocre, his impact in the NBA has improved by leaps and bounds. Holiday has been a vital piece for championship teams, winning already two NBA titles. Furthermore, he also has two All-Star Game appearances and six All-Defensive Team selections under his belt.

1. Mark Eaton

It was pretty obvious that Mark Eaton struggled in college basketball. In a UCLA Bruins uniform, the 7-foot-4 big man only tallied 1.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in two seasons. However, it was a complete switch at the NBA level. Eaton was a menacing rim protector, leading the NBA in blocks four times. The All-Star center even earned five All-Defensive Team selections and a pair of NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards.