Lottery picks are expected to become franchise cornerstones for teams who have championship aspirations in the long-term picture. However, given that some prospects go busts, it's only natural that a handful of them don't last in the NBA. For this piece, let's rank the 10 lottery picks who had the shortest NBA careers.

10. Anthony Bennett – 4 seasons, 151 games

Anthony Bennett is regarded as one of the biggest busts in recent memory. Drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers at the 2013 NBA Draft, Bennett only averaged 4.4 points per game in his career. But worse, it took less than four full seasons for him to be out of the NBA. It's even worth noting that he is also the highest draft pick to ever be relegated to the NBA G League.

9. Yinka Dare – 4 seasons, 110 games

Yinka Dare was a premiere rim protector at George Washington University. As a result, the New Jersey Nets bought into the hype, selecting him 14th overall at the 1994 NBA Draft. However, his offensive weaknesses made him extremely unplayable. In four seasons with the Nets, he averaged just 2.1 points per game and could only muster 0.6 blocks per outing. Without even playing a full season in the league, Dare was out after four years.

8. Jonny Flynn – 3 seasons, 163 games

Drafted ahead of the likes of superstars Stephen Curry and DeMar DeRozan, Jonny Flynn was one of the hottest products out of Syracuse University. The Minnesota Timberwolves took a liking of the scorer, selecting him sixth overall. However, due to serious injuries, Flynn only lasted for 163 games across three seasons in the NBA before taking his act overseas. To this day, the Timberwolves probably deeply regret missing out on Curry.

7. Adam Morrison – 3 seasons, 161 games

Coming out of Gonzaga, Adam Morrison was one of the hottest prospects at the 2006 NBA Draft. As a result, the Charlotte Bobcats selected him with the third overall pick. Unfortunately, a torn Achilles during the 2007 NBA Preseason games completely derailed his career. After that, he never recovered his college form. Slowed down by a serious injury, Morrison only lasted in the NBA for less than three full seasons but still managed to win a pair of NBA titles.

6. Johnny Davis – 3 seasons, 112 games

The Washington Wizards' rebuild hasn't sailed smoothly. From the failed Jordan Poole-Kyle Kuzma experiment to a string of wasted lottery picks including Wisconsin standout Johnny Davis. He only mustered 3.5 points per game in three seasons with the Wizards. Midway through the 2024-25 season, the Wizards traded Davis to the Memphis Grizzlies, who waived the 10th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. After that, he played for the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

5. Joshua Primo – 3 seasons, 56 games

The San Antonio Spurs rarely miss with their lottery picks. However, they badly fumbled at the 2021 NBA Draft when they selected Joshua Primo. He was supposed to be one of the projects for the Spurs, who were ushering in a new era. However, Primo's inappropriate off-court behavior was too much to handle. With sexual misconduct allegations against him, he last saw action during the 2023-24 season with the Los Angeles Clippers. The 12th overall pick only lasted three years in the NBA.

4. Joe Alexander – 2 seasons, 67 games

Standing at 6-foot-8 with a solid shooting touch, the Milwaukee Bucks took a liking of Joe Alexander, selecting him eighth overall at the 2008 NBA Draft. But unable to acclimate his game to the NBA level, Alexander's career was over before it could even take off. His last stopover in the NBA was with the Chicago Bulls during his sophomore year before taking his act overseas. Alexander only mustered 4.2 points per game in his forgettable NBA tenure.

3. Mouhamed Sene – 3 seasons, 47 games

The Seattle SuperSonics were keen on bolstering their frontcourt. As a result, they drafted Mouhamed Sene with the 10th pick at the 2006 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, he emerged as one of the worst draft mistakes by the SuperSonics. In three seasons, Sene was barely productive, prompting the team to deal him to the New York Knicks in his third year. After a game with the Knicks, his NBA career was over.

2. Georgios Papagiannis – 2 seasons, 39 games

European big men have a growing place in today's NBA. Unfortunately, Georgios Papagiannis wasn't a part of the trend. The Greek center failed to adapt to the NBA style of play. Unable to keep up, Papagiannis was forced to pack his bags and return to Europe after only 39 games across two seasons.

1. Yaroslav Korelev – 2 seasons, 34 games

The Clippers have a dark history. From mediocre performances to fumbled lottery picks, the Clippers are considered to be one of the worst NBA franchises. Speaking of fumbled draft picks, Yaroslav Korelev was a clear manifestation of that. His NBA career, all with the Clippers, was as quick as day. In just 34 games across two seasons, Korelev averaged just 1.1 points per game. Those are terrible numbers, especially for someone who was drafted 12th overall at the 2005 NBA Draft.