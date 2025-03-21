The NBA coaching industry is a thankless job. To make matters worse, it's also unforgiving, to the point that even an NBA Coach of the Year Award win has no guarantees.

On the team's perspective, it's always a risk to part ways with a well-accomplished coach, especially with one who has taken the organization to new heights. However, some coach firings are worth it. Here is a look at 10 NBA coach firings that turned out well for the franchise.

2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers – David Blatt

When LeBron James returned to Cleveland, the Cavaliers were a legitimate title contender. While they lost the 2015 NBA Finals, the team was easily out for gold. However, the shocker came in the middle of the 2015-16 season when the front office fired head coach David Blatt. With Blatt at the helm, the Cavs posted an 83-40 overall record. His ouster stemmed from his leadership.

The Cavs placed the coaching reins on assistant Tyronn Lue, who led the Cavs to an NBA title at the expense of the 73-9 Golden State Warriors, climbing out of a 3-1 series deficit.

1981-82 Los Angeles Lakers – Paul Westhead

In 1979-80, the Los Angeles Lakers were crowned champions, rallying behind Jack McKinney's unfortunate bike accident. After Paul Westhead took over, he led the Lakers to a solid 112-50 record, including the 1980 NBA championship. But in the 1981-82 season, tensions started to build up between Westhead and star player Magic Johnson. This led to Westhead's firing, and Pat Riley was elevated to head coach. Riley would coach the Showtime Lakers to another four titles.

2014 Golden State Warriors – Mark Jackson

The Golden State Warriors were bottom feeders in the Western Conference. But when Mark Jackson assumed the head-coaching position, the Warriors made enough noise to elevate into a playoff team. He was easily the man responsible for laying the foundation of the Warriors dynasty.

However, Jackson's philosophical differences and personality concerns led to his dismissal from the organization. This paved the way for the Warriors to hire Steve Kerr, who coached the Warriors to four NBA championships in six Finals appearances.

2018 Toronto Raptors – Dwane Casey

Dwane Casey had a solid season with the Toronto Raptors, leading them to a 59-23 record for the top position in the Eastern Conference. His coaching performance merited an NBA Coach of the Year Award. Going into the playoffs with home-court advantage, expectations were high that the Raptors would finally end their playoff jinx.

However, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers had other plans. James coined out the moniker of “LeBronto,” sweeping Toronto in the second round. The reigning Coach of the Year was soon fired by the organization to the surprise of many. His firing opened the doors for Nick Nurse to assume head-coaching duties. Nurse would become the first champion head coach of the Raptors, being the brains behind ending the Warriors dynasty.

2022-23 Boston Celtics – Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka elevated the Boston Celtics into new heights when he was the head coach. In the 2021-22 season, the Celtics posted a stellar 51-31 record to finish second in the Eastern Conference. But more importantly, he helped Boston make an appearance at the 2022 NBA Finals, the franchise's first since 2008.

Unfortunately, Udoka found himself at the center of controversy after investigation showed that Udoka was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. He was suspended for the 2022-23 season, the longest for any coach, before his dismissal. Udoka was soon be replaced by Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla led the Celtics team through the controversial turmoil before the team captured its 18th championship banner in 2024.

2017-18 Milwaukee Bucks – Jason Kidd

With Jason Kidd becoming a coach in the NBA, there was optimism that he would make a similar impact to how he did as a player. But as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Kidd's inexperience on the sidelines showed. As a result, it wasn't long before Milwaukee gave him the boot. The Bucks then turned to veteran tactician Mike Budenholzer. Budenholzer whipped the team into a champion with the Bucks winning it all in 2021.

2008 Dallas Mavericks – Avery Johnson

In the 2006-07 season, the Dallas Mavericks made history under Avery Johnson. He coached the squad to a 67-15 record, which was the most wins in a single season in the franchise record books. The record was also good for the best record in the NBA, taking home-court advantage for the 2007 Playoffs.

However, the eight-seeded Golden State Warriors pulled off the upset in the first round. The collapse was enough for Johnson to lose his coaching job. The Mavericks hired Rick Carlisle, who coached the Mavericks to an NBA championship in 2011, which is considered by many as one of the most difficult paths to a title.

2003 Detroit Pistons – Rick Carlisle

Prior to winning a title with the Dallas Mavericks, coincidentally, Rick Carlisle was previously the coach who was fired. While serving as the main tactician of the Detroit Pistons, Carlisle actually earned 2002 NBA Coach of the Year honors. In the process, he led Detroit to consecutive 50-win seasons.

Surprisingly, the Pistons front office fired Carlisle, which didn't make sense at that time. While it was a gamble to tap on the availability of Larry Brown, it was worth it. Brown led the Pistons a title in 2004 at the expense of the heavily favored Los Angeles Lakers, who were led by Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Karl Malone, and Gary Payton.

1996-97 San Antonio Spurs – Bob Hill

There was no question that Bob Hill turned out to be a fan favorite in San Antonio. He led the Spurs to a 62-win season and 59 more in his second season. However, he opened the 1996-97 season with a 3-15 record, largely due to an injury to David Robinson.

Despite his feat, Spurs general manager Gregg Popovich saw fit to fire Hill and declare himself as head coach. Although it was controversial, the Spurs would be in good hands. Pop would lead San Antonio to five NBA championships across different decades. Until this day, Pop remains as head coach of the Spurs, while Popovich recovers from a stroke.

1989 Chicago Bulls – Doug Collins

With Doug Collins at the helm, the Chicago Bulls were pretty competitive. In fact, Michael Jordan even had a solid relationship with him. As the Bulls head coach, he posted a 137-109 record but went 13-17 in the playoffs. After the 1988-89 season, the front office gave Collins the pink slip, citing philosophical differences.

Although Jordan wasn't exactly thrilled about the decision, this led to Phil Jackson's hiring. While Jackson and Jordan were never always on the same page, they carved out two three-peat runs with the franchise. To this day, no other coach has ever replicated that feat.