Undrafted NBA players usually have a short career. While undrafted guys like Alex Caruso, Jeremy Lin, or Austin Reaves have carved out solid careers, they're usually the exception rather than the norm. In fact, only a select few can carve out a role in a team's rotation. Moreover, establishing value in the league even makes the task even more challenging. Here are the 10 undrafted players who had the longest NBA careers.

10. John Starks – 13 seasons, 866 games

From bagging groceries to NBA star that was the journey of John Starks. Starks didn't hear his name get called at the 1988 NBA Draft. After taking his act to other leagues, Starks' opportunity with the New York Knicks was all he needed to shine. Starks went on to play 866 games in his NBA career, earning an All-Star Game appearance, All-Defensive Team selection, and the Sixth Man of the Year Award.

9. Bruce Bowen – 13 seasons, 873 games

It was quite surprising to see all teams passing up on a defensive ace like Bruce Bowen at the 1993 NBA Draft. However, after bouncing around the NBA, he found a home with the San Antonio Spurs, paving the way for a 13-year NBA career. Bowen is regarded as one of the best undrafted players in league history, earning three NBA titles and eight All-Defensive Team selections. He's also considered as one of the best perimeter defenders of all time.

8. David Wesley – 14 seasons, 949 games

After going undrafted at the 1992 NBA Draft, David Wesley honed his skills in the Continental Basketball Association. After a solid season there, Wesley eventually earned an NBA call-up, leading to a 14-year NBA career. In 949 career games, Wesley averaged 12.5 points per game and even served as a starter for various teams.

7. J.J. Barea – 14 seasons, 831 games

Standing at 5-foot-10, J.J. Barea is terribly undersized even for a point guard. He went undrafted at the 2006 NBA Draft before getting the attention of NBA scouts with his fine international play. Barea did eventually become a fan-favorite for the Dallas Mavericks, even helping them win an NBA title. Nonetheless, the pint-sized guard still managed to carve out 14 seasons in the NBA.

6. Brad Miller – 14 seasons, 868 games

Brad Miller was way ahead of his time. In fact, not a single team called out his name at the 1998 NBA Draft. His skillset certainly fit better in the modern NBA. Nonetheless, the skilled 6-foot-11 center still earned a pair of All-Star Game appearances. But more importantly, he stayed in the league for 14 years.

5. Jose Calderon – 14 seasons, 895 games

Back in the day, it was common for European guards to fail to acclimate to the NBA style of play. However, Jose Calderon was certainly a different breed. Unlike his European counterparts, the Spanish guard stayed in the NBA for over a decade. At one point, Calderon even set an NBA record for the highest free-throw percentage for a season at 98.1% in 2008-09.

4. Wes Matthews – 15 seasons, 986 games

Three-and-D players have become essential in the modern NBA, and two-way play has been the bread-and-butter of undrafted player Wesley Matthews. Despite going undrafted at the 2009 NBA Draft, an opportunity with the Utah Jazz was all he needed to carve out a lengthy NBA career. Although a torn Achilles derailed his trajectory, a 15-year NBA career is something only undrafted players can usually dream about.

3. Avery Johnson – 16 seasons, 1,054 games

The second-most games ever played by an undrafted player goes to Avery Johnson at 1,054 games across 16 seasons. Originally, Johnson struggled to find his footing in the NBA, starting his career as an undrafted journeyman. However, the third time's the charm when he finally proved his worth with the San Antonio Spurs. In his third rodeo with the Spurs, Johnson nailed a game-winner to clinch the 1999 NBA title.

2. Ben Wallace – 16 seasons, 1,088 games

A lot of basketball fans will agree that the best undrafted NBA player in league history goes to Ben Wallace. Not only did he play the most games for an undrafted player, but he also made it to the Basketball Hall of Fame. After all, his career accolades include an NBA championship, four All-Star Game appearances, and four NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

1. Udonis Haslem – 20 seasons, 879 games

The undrafted player who has played the most seasons is Udonis Haslem. In fact, he's only one of six players in NBA history to reach 20 seasons. Interestingly, Haslem played his entire career with the Miami Heat, helping the franchise win three NBA championships. Thanks to his undeniable work ethic, Haslem even had his jersey retired by the franchise.