The New York Mets hired Hall of Famer Carlos Beltran as a special assistant to the general manager back in 2023. Now, he has a new coworker to operate alongside of.

The Mets have now hired JD Martinez as a special advisor for baseball operations, via Tim Healey of the Boston Globe. He is set to serve in a similar role as Beltran and will interact with players on the field and in the club house.

Martinez last played for the Mets back in 2024. Over 120 games, he hit .235 with 16 home runs and 69 RBIs. While his numbers may have been a bit depleted – he hit 33 home runs and 103 RBIs a year prior – it's clear Martinez enjoyed his time in New York. Now, he'll play a direct role in helping the next wave of sluggers shine on the diamond.

Outside of the Mets, Martinez played for five other franchises during his 14 years in MLB. He was a six-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger and World Series champion. Overall, Martinez hit .283 with with 331 home runs and 1,071 RBIs.

While his role is a bit abstract, at the very least, it's clear he will now be a respected voice for president of baseball operations David Stearns. He may not have the ability to make moves, but his time in MLB will surely give Stearns an idea of how to improve the team. At least that's what the Mets are hoping for.

Martinez's playing days in New York might've lasted just year. But now the Mets want the former slugger to help lead them into the next generation.