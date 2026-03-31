In Crimson Desert, players can mine for ore which they can use to refine and craft armor, weapons, and more. Additionally, certain ores are needed to upgrade your skills like Health and Stamina. But not all new players may know how to ore in Crimson Desert. Therefore, we created this guide for your convenience. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Mine Ore in Crimson Desert

To Mine Ore in Crimson Desert, you need to:

Go To/Discover to an Ore Deposit

Equip your Pickaxe with the Radial Equipment menu

Hold L1 (PlayStation) or LB (Xbox) to aim your pickaxe when near the ore

Adjust your aim over the ore until the red circle becomes blue

Press R1/RB to mine for the Ore

Press and hold Square/X to pick up the Ore

Overall, the process of mining Ore in Crimson Desert is fairly simple. But first, you need a pickaxe in order to even mine. You can get one in a bunch of ways, the easiest being to get a free one from Rhett in Hernand during his side quest early on. However, you may also buy one from the Provisioner's shop, or even discover one (like the Mining Knuckledrill) in the open world.

Once you find a Pickaxe, you just need to find ore. Thankfully, Crimson Desert marks the location of each deposit you come across on the map. This will be useful because ore deposits do replenish after a couple of in-game days.

When you do find an ore, it's finally time to mine it. Equip your pickaxe via the radial equipment menu to begin the process. Hold L1/LB to aim with your pickaxe. You'll likely see a red circle, which indicates where you're aiming. When the circle turns blue, it means you can mine the ore. Then, press R1 to strike the ore.

After you break the Deposit, the ore will come out and you can pick it up with Square/X. Conversely, if you have a pet like a Dog or Cat, they can pick it up for you, depending on where it lands.

Overall, that includes the basic strategy to mining ore deposits in Crimson Desert. But did you know the game offers other methods of mining?

Other ways to Mine Ores in Crimson Desert

Players may also mine in Crimson Desert in other ways as well.

Those who've fought Marni's Excavatron may have collected a Mining Knuckledrill. This weapon not only deals decent damage, but may be used to mine ore deposits. Furthermore, upgrading this weapon also adds bonus abilities, like automatically obtaining the ore when you strike it.

Additionally, players may use Force Palm to break open Ores. However, this actually gives you less Ore than if you use a pickaxe or Mining Drill. Therefore, we recommend coming back when you have the necessary tools.

And that includes everything you need to know to Mine in Crimson Desert. Whether you need Iron, Copper, Gold, Diamond, Garnet, or Bloodstone, Mining will always be an important activity. You can use your earnings to upgrade your Armor and weapons, increasing their effectiveness in battle. So make sure to keep your eyes out for deposits all across Pywel and make Kliff stronger than ever before.

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