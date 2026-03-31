The Chicago Bulls fell to 29-46 on the season following a 129-114 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, and a report from the Chicago Sun-Times has intensified scrutiny on executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas.

In a column published Tuesday, Joe Cowley detailed growing internal skepticism toward Karnisovas’ direction, suggesting that confidence within the organization has eroded significantly amid another losing campaign and recent roster decisions, including the release of guard Jaden Ivey.

“Not one Bulls player was shedding a tear for Ivey’s removal from the roster.

And not one Bulls player – former or current – has believed in the Karnisovas plan since the start of the season.

It is over.”

The report arrives at a critical point in Chicago’s season, with the Bulls already eliminated from postseason contention as the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference. The team’s latest loss further highlighted ongoing struggles on both ends of the floor, as the Spurs controlled the game offensively and exposed defensive inconsistencies.

Cowley’s assessment extended beyond locker room sentiment, pointing to broader concerns about the franchise’s long-term direction under Karnisovas.

“The trades have been a disaster, the draft picks a joke, and the idea of chasing ‘competitive integrity’ over increasing draft odds a complete misguided exercise in organizational malpractice.”

Karnisovas, who took over basketball operations in 2020, initially drew praise around the league for his hiring. The Bulls showed early promise during the 2021-22 season, finishing 46-36 and earning the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

However, the organization has failed to build on that success. Since that season, Chicago has posted sub-.500 records each year and has been eliminated in the play-in tournament, including a 39-43 finish last season.

Mounting pressure on Bulls front office as criticism of Arturas Karnisovas intensifies

Cowley’s report suggested the consequences of the front office’s decisions could extend beyond the roster, raising questions about the future of head coach Billy Donovan.

“If Karnisovas stays, there’s a growing chance that Donovan walks at the end of the season.”

The Bulls’ leadership structure could face further challenges if changes are not made, particularly with a potential lottery pick and key financial decisions looming this offseason.

“This front office can’t even get trade dumps at the deadline right, let alone being trusted to map out the immediate future of an organization that has gone from bad to national embarrassment.”

Cowley also acknowledged that Arturas Karnisovas was widely viewed as a strong hire at the time, noting that expectations have shifted as results have failed to materialize.

“In all fairness to team president Michael Reinsdorf, not one NBA person thought Karnisovas was a bad hire six-plus years ago. In fact, the team was widely applauded for the decision.”

The recent Ivey situation added another layer to the criticism, with Cowley linking the move to larger issues within the front office.

“Ivey’s social media rants showed the make-up of the man and why he didn’t fit with the Bulls locker room. More importantly, they put the spotlight directly on the failed front office that brought him to Chicago in the first place.”

With the regular season nearing its conclusion, Chicago faces mounting pressure to evaluate its leadership and determine whether a change is necessary to redirect the franchise.