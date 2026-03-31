The 2026 Naismith Hall of Fame class has been announced, with Amar'e Stoudemire and Candace Parker leading the way. However, Doc Rives, who was inducted for his career as a head coach, has many NBA fans divided and confused.

Fans posted their mixed reaction on X. Many are against Rivers being inducted, some are confused, while others believe the current Milwaukee Bucks head coach is more than deserving of a spot in the Hall of Fame. Below are some of the top posts you'll see on X.

“Doc Rivers is NOT a Hall of Famer,” said one individual with three crying emojis.

This user claimed,” 100% deserved. Y’all blame Doc when he had generational choke artists in James Harden, Embiid, and Paul George shooting off the side of the backboard, and y'all acting like it was his fault. Salute to Doc Rivers, man.”

“He can thank the '08 Celtics for that,” stated another NBA fan.

One person said, “Everyone hating like this man isn't an NBA champion.”

“That Celtic championship really did a lot for him,” proclaimed another user.

This fan joked, “We will never see a choke artist of this caliber again, a true All-Time great.”

Doc Rivers played 13 years in the league as a point guard. He played for the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and San Antonio Spurs from 1983 to 1996. He made his head coaching debut in 1999 after being hired by the Orlando Magic to be their next head coach.

He helped coach the Boston Celtics to a championship in the 2007-08 season. Boston had a stacked roster with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo leading the way. Doc Rivers is inducted into the Hall of Fame 58.0% winning percentage, 21 playoff appearances, and one ring.