Charles Barkley's wife is Maureen Blumhardt. During his playing years, Barkley established himself as one of the best power forwards in NBA history.

Despite being undersized, Barkley once led the NBA in rebounds and averaged 11.7 per game for his career to earn his moniker, “The Round Mound of Rebound.” Moreover, the 11-time All-Star finished his career by getting inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Nowadays, Barkley continues to contribute to the game as an analyst for CBS Sports and TNT, which has helped Barkley maintain a net worth of $80 million.

While Barkley has been successful on the court, there's no question that the same can be said for his life off the court with a loving relationship with his family and wife. Let's get to know more about Charles Barkley's wife Maureen Blumhardt.

Who is Charles Barkley's wife Maureen Blumhardt?

According to Sportskeeda, Maureen Blumhardt was born on Jan. 15, 1960, in Scottsdale, Ariz. She studied at Columbia Journalism School. After graduating from high school, Blumhardt would attend Villanova University.

After completing her college education, Blumhardt had hoped to become an actress. However, her dream never materialized, but Blumhardt did manage to become a model.

According to a report by The Sun, the Villanova University alumnus modeled for weight-loss machines. In fact, Blumhardt modeled for fitness machine firm Noblerex K1. Aside from working as a model for Noblerex K1, Blumhardt also worked for the company as a legal aide.

Furthermore, Blumhardt is also a lifetime honorary member of the foundation called Fresh Start. According to their website, Fresh Start is an organization that assists women and giving them some much-needed support to thrive in society.

The organization has reportedly assisted over 3,100 women and positively affected 3,090 children. Fresh Start has also provided at least 1,400 workshops.

Maureen Blumhardt's relationship with Charles Barkley

Barkley and Blumhardt first met in the 80s inside a Pennsylvania restaurant called City Avenue. Since then, the couple started seeing each other as their romantic relationship blossomed.

On Feb. 9, 1989, Barkley and Blumhardt exchanged their vows and tied the knot. Since then, the couple has been going stronger than ever. In fact, Barkley joked and revealed the secret of his lengthy marriage

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Barkley revealed “Well, No. 1 I’m gone a lot. That always helps. I think the main reason is she accepts my flaws and all. She doesn’t judge me, accepts me how I am. She’s a great mother.”

The couple has one child together named Christiana. When asked about the origins of the name, Barkley admitted that the named stemmed from a mall that the 11-time All-Star frequented.

In a conversation held in the podcast called The Steam Room, Barkley confessed “There’s a Christiana Mall in Delaware that I used to always go by. That’s how she got her name, Christiana.”

Charles Barkley's rumored affair with Madonna

While Barkley and Blumhardt's marriage is rock solid, like any other married couple, they certainly faced their own set of ordeals. In the 1993 NBA Finals, rumors started to spread that Barkley was having an affair with pop star Madonna.

The rumors ultimately bothered the 6-foot-6 power forward. In fact, the 11-time All-Star revealed that he suspected that these rumors were the cause of his mother-in-law's heart attack. After the incident, Barkley pleaded with NBA fans to stop spreading and believing in false rumors. Furthermore, he made it clear that he doesn't have a relationship with the Like a Virgin singer.

In a sit down with The Chicago Tribune, Barkley pleaded “She (his mother-in-law) has had a lot of stress from the jokes about me and Madonna (dating) and has been harassed with people (media) calling the house. She’s not doing well right now, and that’s a major concern. I only met her (Madonna) one time when she was in Phoenix. We don’t date. We don’t have a relationship.”

Aside from Blumhardt's mother, Barkley also felt that his family overall was being harassed for this cruel rumor.

In a report by Hollywood Life, Barkley mentioned “They should leave my wife and daughter alone. When my wife goes out, they play Madonna songs. They’re calling my in-laws. This stuff is ridiculous, unbelievable. Nothing happened. I’m trying to concentrate on the Finals, but this is harassment of me and my family.”

These rumors probably played a role in Barkley's performance in the 1993 NBA Finals. The series saw Michael Jordan and the Bulls capture their third consecutive NBA championship. Although the NBA title was lost, fortunately, the rumors didn't break Barkley and Blumhardt's family and marriage.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Charles Barkley's wife Maureen Blumhardt.