The New York Giants are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 in a matchup that could depict the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Rumors are circulating that New York plans to evaluate every possible option if it ends up with the top pick. That apparently includes Fernando Mendoza.

During Sunday's broadcast of “The Insiders” on the NFL Network, Ian Rapoport claimed that the Giants could highly consider drafting the Indiana Hoosiers' star quarterback, even with Jaxson Dart still on the roster.

“There also is a chance that the Giants lose, which means the Giants could have the No. 1 overall pick,” said Rapoport. “Expect them to evaluate all options, including looking at Fernando Mendoza, before they make a decision on how they're going to proceed, if they have this pick.”

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @MikeGarafolo: The latest on #Raiders edge Maxx Crosby, who was placed on IR yesterday despite wanting to play; When could we see #49ers star Fred Warner? #Steelers Pro Bowler TJ Watt (lung) will be back when it matters most. pic.twitter.com/2tl8uln0Jq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2025

With the NFL Draft several months away, many believe that Mendoza will be the first quarterback taken off the board. If the Giants own that No. 1 pick, that would mean the organization has the privilege of potentially selecting the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner.

However, it could all just be smoke and mirrors. The Giants picked Dart with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Teams tend to give first-round picks plenty of chances to prove themselves as a franchise cornerstone. So, the New York front office may already be trying to generate hype around Fernando Mendoza to potentially generate trade interest.

The junior quarterback is in the midst of his best year in college football this season. Mendoza and the Hoosiers are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second round of the College Football Playoff on January 1. Fernando Mendoza is entering that game with 2,980 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns (leads Big Ten), and a 71.5% completion percentage.